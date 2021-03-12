MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $1,720.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MELI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,655.17.

NASDAQ MELI traded down $18.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,552.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,784. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The company has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,554.72 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,788.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,478.69.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,038 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after buying an additional 383,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,501,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

