MenaPay (MPAY) Price Tops $0.0240

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 21.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 12th. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for $0.0240 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MenaPay has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $1,871.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.76 or 0.00051022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00011887 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.92 or 0.00670339 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00065593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 99.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00027085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MenaPay (CRYPTO:MPAY) is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

