MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.14% and a negative net margin of 283.20%.

MeiraGTx stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,040. MeiraGTx has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.14 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

In related news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 13,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,355,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,336,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 864,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,832,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,390 shares of company stock valued at $815,250. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.