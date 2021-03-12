MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives $6.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MEG Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.53.

Several research firms have issued reports on MEGEF. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,857. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.