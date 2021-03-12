MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

MAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MAX traded up $2.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.83. The stock had a trading volume of 168,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,119. MediaAlpha has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at $19,989,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,451,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,392,000.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

