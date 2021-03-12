Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.68% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
About MediciNova
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
