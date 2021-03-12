Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 113.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MediciNova by 288.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

