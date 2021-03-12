Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Trading 5.8% Higher

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) was up 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.90 and last traded at $155.35. Approximately 2,235,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,931,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.33.

Get Match Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.38, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.65 and a 200 day moving average of $134.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total value of $3,652,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,248.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 985.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.