Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MTDR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.32.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.51.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $224.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 51.85% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Matador Resources by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,730 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Matador Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

