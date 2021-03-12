MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director Sells $475,000.00 in Stock

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00.

C Robert Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MasTec alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00.

MTZ stock opened at $95.99 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $97.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.17.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in MasTec by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MasTec by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,333,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,114,000 after purchasing an additional 540,467 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MasTec by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,889,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTZ. UBS Group raised their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.