MASQ Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,036.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. One MASQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $8,036.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.94 or 0.00467261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.08 or 0.00050671 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00070388 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.71 or 0.00555261 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00076779 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,722,343 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

