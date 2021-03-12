Maryland Capital Management Raises Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $345,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after purchasing an additional 37,713 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $128.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

