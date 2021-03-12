Maryland Capital Management Purchases 225 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TMO opened at $448.11 on Wednesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $250.21 and a one year high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $486.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $466.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.35.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

