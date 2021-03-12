Maryland Capital Management Lowers Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $254.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.87.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,824,322.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Susquehanna raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

