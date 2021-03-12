Maryland Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 12,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 199.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 5,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 125,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $182.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $186.77. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, S&P Equity Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

