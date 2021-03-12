Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) PT Raised to $49.00

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.84.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.17. 825,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,391,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.62. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $541,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

