Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of MRKR remained flat at $$2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 210,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.27. Marker Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRKR shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marker Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marker Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of various T cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its MultiTAA-specific T cell technology is based on the expansion of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens and kill tumor cells expressing those targets.

