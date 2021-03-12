Mark Peter Smith Purchases 1,496 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,898.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SWBI opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $999.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

SWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

