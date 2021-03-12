Mark Peter Smith Purchases 1,496 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stock

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) insider Mark Peter Smith purchased 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $24,998.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,898.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of SWBI opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $999.48 million, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.70 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 39.05%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.
SWBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.
About Smith & Wesson Brands
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
