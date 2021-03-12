Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

MRNS opened at $17.65 on Friday. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $539.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.03).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

