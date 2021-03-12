Mariner LLC Sells 8,559 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mariner LLC decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Marathon Oil news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

MRO traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.20. 18,497,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,170,566. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.53.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.01.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

