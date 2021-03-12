Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,327,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,564 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,685 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $39,452,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after purchasing an additional 437,286 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.27. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BAH shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

