Mariner LLC Has $928,000 Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Mariner LLC reduced its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,458 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in UMB Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in UMB Financial by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 46,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UMBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

In related news, insider Thomas S. Terry sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $97,946.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total transaction of $30,794.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,347. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $96.83. 230,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,842. UMB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $95.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.27 and a 200 day moving average of $66.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

