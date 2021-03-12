Marc Rosen Sells 47,897 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) EVP Marc Rosen sold 47,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,163,897.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marc Rosen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

On Monday, February 1st, Marc Rosen sold 19,508 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $383,137.12.

On Friday, January 29th, Marc Rosen sold 2,018 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $40,904.86.

NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,248,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.23. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $14,917,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,127 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,511 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Featured Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.