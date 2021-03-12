Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) PT Raised to $46.00

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.58% from the company’s previous close.

MRVI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.13.

MRVI stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.89. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $40.24.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

