ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.60. ManpowerGroup reported earnings of $0.82 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year earnings of $5.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.35. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAN. Barclays upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

NYSE MAN traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.88. 1,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $102.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 596.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,485,000 after purchasing an additional 28,930 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP raised its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 14,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

