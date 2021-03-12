Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Issues Earnings Results

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manitex International had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 7.08%.

Shares of Manitex International stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,015. Manitex International has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $159.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MNTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Manitex International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Manitex International in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

