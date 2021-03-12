Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Issues Earnings Results

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 62.08% and a return on equity of 13.48%.

NASDAQ LOAN traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,181. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.78 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.82. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $5.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

