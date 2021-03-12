Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) CEO Arty Straehla Sells 46,555 Shares

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $254,655.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,433,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,842,678.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TUSK stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $5.21. 197,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,528. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 52.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 45,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

