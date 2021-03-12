Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Malvern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.65%.

MLVF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $144.97 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Malvern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits.

