Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.75 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of MJDLF stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

