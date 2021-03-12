Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $9.75 to $9.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Major Drilling Group International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of MJDLF stock opened at $6.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39. Major Drilling Group International has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $6.60.

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

