Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,474 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after purchasing an additional 839,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.68.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $16.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $242.60. The stock had a trading volume of 427,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,425,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $262.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $284.13 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

