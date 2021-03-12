Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.64

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.64 and last traded at $13.38, with a volume of 9596 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MGTA shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $624.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

