Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MMP. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Truist cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.85.

NYSE MMP opened at $45.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $49.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.63.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 365,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after buying an additional 77,165 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 6,126,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,861 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 43,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

