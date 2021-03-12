Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Short Interest Up 220.0% in February

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 220.0% from the February 11th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macquarie Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MQBKY opened at $116.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.05. Macquarie Group has a one year low of $38.80 and a one year high of $117.85.

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CMG), and Macquarie Capital segments.

