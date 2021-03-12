Mackenzie Financial Corp Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 58.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool stock opened at $198.84 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $214.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.86.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $1,644,725.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,831.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $5,440,742.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,440,742.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.