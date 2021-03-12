Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $2.82 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 42.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.77.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

