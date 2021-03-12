Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 1,323 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,495 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 132,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 35,192 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,433.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,112 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUM opened at $102.68 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YUM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

