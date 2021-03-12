Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 9,034 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Alliance Data Systems worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Argus raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $57.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.87.

Shares of ADS opened at $107.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $109.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.62.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

