M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Sells $236,082.00 in Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $60.27 on Thursday. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.54 and a one year high of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

