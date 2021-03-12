LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LVMUY. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $367.00.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $135.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $342.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59 and a beta of 0.82. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $135.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.70 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.