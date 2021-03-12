Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.55, Yahoo Finance reports. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

Shares of LUMO stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.33. 398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,945. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $110.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.69.

LUMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Lumos Pharma from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

In other news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 106,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $2,376,282.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 29,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $652,796.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for severe, rare, and genetic diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

