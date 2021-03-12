Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 221.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,879 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 70,904 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,171,827. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.54.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, FIG Partners raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.47.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

