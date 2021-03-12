Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lowered by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,360 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.8% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $41,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.47.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.25. The stock had a trading volume of 96,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,170,938. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $123.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.48.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.