Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) and AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Financial Review

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AB Volvo (publ) 4.89% 11.66% 3.18% Lordstown Motors N/A -2.42% -0.61%

0.1% of AB Volvo (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AB Volvo (publ) has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AB Volvo (publ) and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AB Volvo (publ) 1 3 2 0 2.17 Lordstown Motors 2 0 2 0 2.00

Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $25.20, suggesting a potential upside of 77.97%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than AB Volvo (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AB Volvo (publ) and Lordstown Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AB Volvo (publ) $45.71 billion 1.24 $3.79 billion $1.87 14.97 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A $3.02 million N/A N/A

AB Volvo (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors.

Summary

AB Volvo (publ) beats Lordstown Motors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands. It also provides construction equipment, including excavators, articulated haulers, wheel loaders, road construction machines, and compact equipment under the brand names of Volvo, SDLG, and Terex Trucks. In addition, the company offers engines and power solutions for leisure and commercial boats, as well as for power generation, industrial, and off-road applications under the Volvo Penta brand name. Further, it provides financing, insurance, rental, spare parts, repair, preventive maintenance, service agreement, and assistance services. The company offers its products and services through a network of dealerships and workshops. It has a strategic alliance with Samsung SDI Co to develop battery packs for its electric trucks; and partnership with Nanyang Technological University to launch autonomous electric bus. AB Volvo (publ) was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

