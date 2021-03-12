Loopring Achieves Market Capitalization of $637.30 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 12th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Loopring has a market cap of $637.30 million and $65.16 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000916 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00049702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.69 or 0.00647191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 88.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.97 or 0.00064889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00026045 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,378,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,221,332,445 tokens. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

