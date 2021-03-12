loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of LDI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,206. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

