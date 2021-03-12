loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of LDI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,206. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

