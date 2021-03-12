loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

LDI stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,206. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

