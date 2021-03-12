loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Receives $24.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Rowe assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get loanDepot alerts:

LDI stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 4,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,206. loanDepot has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.