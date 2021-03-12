Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given New GBX 46 Price Target at Barclays

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LLOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 43 ($0.56) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 39.75 ($0.52).

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 40.78 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £28.90 billion and a PE ratio of 33.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.91. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 44.21 ($0.58).

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 377,738 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). Insiders have purchased 378,544 shares of company stock worth $14,006,526 over the last three months.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

