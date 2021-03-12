LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells $425,756.50 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $425,756.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert P. Locascio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of LivePerson stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Robert P. Locascio sold 39,495 shares of LivePerson stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $2,452,244.55.

LPSN traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,064. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 1.34. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.16 and its 200 day moving average is $59.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

