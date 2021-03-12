Lithia Motors, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Lithia Motors has increased its dividend by 15.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Lithia Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lithia Motors to earn $19.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

LAD opened at $374.98 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $392.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $359.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.92.

In related news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total transaction of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,303 shares of company stock valued at $10,462,408. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

Recommended Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.