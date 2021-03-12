Liquidity Network (LQD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,782.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 34.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. In the last week, Liquidity Network has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $705,679.58 and approximately $47,782.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.78 or 0.00460615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00061758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.62 or 0.00547652 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.74 or 0.00078129 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

